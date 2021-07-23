-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire jars a 23-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Patton Kizzire makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
