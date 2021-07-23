-
Patrick Rodgers comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Patrick Rodgers's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
