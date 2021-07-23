-
Patrick Reed putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed's bump-and-run yields birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Patrick Reed hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
Patrick Reed got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
