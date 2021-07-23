-
Strong putting brings Pat Perez a 6-under 65 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Pat Perez had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Perez's 215 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.
