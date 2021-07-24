-
Norman Xiong comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Norman Xiong hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Xiong finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Norman Xiong reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norman Xiong to even for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Xiong had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Xiong to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Xiong had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xiong to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Xiong had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Xiong to 1 under for the round.
