Nick Watney shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.
