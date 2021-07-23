Nelson Ledesma hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round in 153rd at 11 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ledesma took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Ledesma had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ledesma's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ledesma to 5 over for the round.