Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 110th at 1 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
Lashley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
Lashley hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
