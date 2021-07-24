-
MJ Daffue finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, MJ Daffue hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Daffue's 196 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Daffue hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Daffue hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Daffue's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Daffue hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to even for the round.
