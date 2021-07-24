-
Mito Pereira shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira's chip-in birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Pereira's 203 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
Pereira missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Pereira had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
