Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson chips it tight to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
