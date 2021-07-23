-
Michael Kim shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the native area Kim stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Kim at 5 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
