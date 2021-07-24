-
Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gligic hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
