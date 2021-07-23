-
Michael Gellerman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Gellerman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gellerman's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gellerman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
