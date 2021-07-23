  • Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hits his tee shot to 3 feet, then taps in the putt for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy's close tee shot at the flag sets up birdie at 3M Open

