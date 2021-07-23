-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy's close tee shot at the flag sets up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hits his tee shot to 3 feet, then taps in the putt for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 8th at 8 under with Brian Stuard and K.H. Lee; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, McNealy's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
-
-