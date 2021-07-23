-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Matthew Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Wolff's tee shot went 334 yards to the native area, his second shot went 79 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
