  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.