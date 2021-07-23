-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
