Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sinks a 67-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Matt Kuchar makes a 67-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar sank his approach from 170 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
Kuchar got a double bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar's tee shot went 303 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 246 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 203 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
