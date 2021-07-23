-
Matt Every shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Every hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Every hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Every missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Every to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.
Every got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.
