Martin Trainer putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin Trainer had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 6 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
