-
-
Mark Hubbard posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hubbard hit his 93 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
-
-