Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Mark Anderson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 130th at 3 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under; and J.T. Poston, Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Anderson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Anderson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Anderson's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
