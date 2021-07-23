-
Luke List finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, and K.H. Lee are tied for 8th at 8 under.
List got a double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, List hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, List's 192 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
List hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 593-yard par-5 12th. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, List hit his 158 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
