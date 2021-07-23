-
Luke Donald shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
By PGATOUR.COM
July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Donald's 170 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Donald chipped in his fourth shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
