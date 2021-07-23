-
Lucas Herbert shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Lucas Herbert hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Herbert's 179 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herbert had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.
Herbert got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Herbert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Herbert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to 5 over for the round.
