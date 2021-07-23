-
-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen curls in birdie putt from 26 feet at at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
-
-