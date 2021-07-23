-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Bo Hoag are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lanto Griffin hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
