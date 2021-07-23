-
Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
