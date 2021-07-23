-
Kris Ventura shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 144th at 6 over; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ventura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Ventura had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Ventura went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ventura's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
