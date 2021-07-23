-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under; and J.T. Poston, Jonathan Byrd, Brice Garnett, Troy Merritt, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Aphibarnrat's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Aphibarnrat hit his 78 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
