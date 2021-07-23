-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway holes a 42-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 74th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Tway's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
-
-