  • Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway holes a 42-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Kevin Tway makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.