Kevin Stadler shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Kevin Stadler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 121st at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stadler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to even-par for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.
