In his second round at the 3M Open, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On his tee stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 203 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.