Keegan Bradley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ryan Armour are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Gary Woodland, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee, and Adam Schenk are tied for 7th at 8 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Bradley's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Bradley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Bradley's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
