In his second round at the 3M Open, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lee's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lee hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.