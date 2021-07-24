-
Justin Quiban shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Quiban hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Quiban finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Quiban had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Quiban to 1 over for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Quiban got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Quiban to even for the round.
Quiban got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Quiban to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Quiban suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Quiban at 2 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Quiban reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Quiban at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Quiban hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Quiban to 2 over for the round.
