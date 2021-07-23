-
Josh Teater shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Teater suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
