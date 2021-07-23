-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bramlett's 218 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
