Jonathan Byrd posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Byrd finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Jonathan Byrd had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Byrd's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.
