Johnson Wagner shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 107th at 1 over; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Wagner got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wagner's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to even for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wagner hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Wagner had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wagner's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
