John Senden putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, John Senden hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Senden finished his round tied for 150th at 9 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
John Senden got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Senden to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Senden's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Senden had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Senden hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Senden to even for the round.
