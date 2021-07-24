-
John Pak shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Pak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Pak had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Pak's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Pak had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.
