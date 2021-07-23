-
John Huh shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 10 under; Bo Hoag, Roger Sloan, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard is in 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Huh's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Huh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.
