-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Dahmen's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
-
-