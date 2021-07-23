-
-
Jimmy Walker posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Walker finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 309 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Jimmy Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Walker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Walker to 4 under for the round.
-
-