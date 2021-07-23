In his second round at the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag; Roger Sloan is in 1st at 10 under; and Brian Stuard, Rickie Fowler, and Scott Stallings are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Vegas's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Vegas's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.