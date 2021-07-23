-
Jason Dufner posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the second round of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner chips in for birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Jason Dufner chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Dufner finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Jason Dufner missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
