James Hahn shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Ryan Armour and Adam Hadwin are tied for 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hahn took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putting for double bogey. This moved Hahn to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hahn's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.
