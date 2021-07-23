-
J.T. Poston shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 11 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 10 under; and Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Poston at 5 under for the round.
