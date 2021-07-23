-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
In his second round at the 3M Open, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 10 under; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-